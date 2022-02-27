Gazprom continues supplying gas for transit to Europe via Ukraine as normal

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Gazprom continues supplying Russian gas for transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory as per normal, Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory as per normal, in accordance with requests of European consumers - 107.5 mln cubic meters as of February 27," he said. As of Saturday, February 26, 108.1 mln cubic meters were requested.

This volume almost equals deliveries under long-term booking request for gas transit via Ukraine (around 109.5 mln cubic meters per day).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.