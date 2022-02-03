Estonia to impose new sanctions against transit of Belarusian oil, says PM

TALLIN, February 3. /TASS/. Estonia will impose additional sanctions against Belarus’ transit of petroleum products, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a press conference in Tallinn on Thursday.

"The commodities [from Belarus] supplied via Estonia at the moment are not under sanctions," she said when commenting on the information that last year the country imported almost three times more petroleum products from Belarus compared with the previous year.

"We have decided to impose additional sanctions that will put the commodities currently delivered under sanctions," Kallas added.

On January 31, the Estonian Prime Minister tasked the relevant ministries with clearing up whether there had been a deliberate violation of sanctions against Belarus in the situation with transit of petroleum products from the republic. The Eesti Paevaleht (Estonia Daily) newspaper reported that the country’s imports of Belarusian petroleum products were almost three times higher in 2021 than in the previous year.