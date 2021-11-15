Russian tech firm to deliver seven drone systems to Latin America

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The tech firm ZALA Aero (part of the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer) that is a major producer of unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia has signed a contract on the delivery of seven drone systems to the Panama-based UAV Latam company, the UAV Latam press office told TASS on Monday.

"ZALA Aero and UAV Latam have signed a contract on the delivery of seven unmanned aircraft systems produced by ZALA Aero in 2022-2023," the press office said.

Under the contract, unmanned aircraft platforms and counter-drone systems developed by ZALA Aero will be promoted in eight Latin American countries where UAV Latam has its representation.

ZALA Aero will also train drone operators, the press office said.

"Under the contract, ZALA Aero will assist UAV Latam in the construction of a drone operator training center, providing simulators and virtual reality technologies. The sides have also agreed to implement a project to create a center of artificial intelligence technologies to process and analyze data," the company said.

UAV Latam is the largest operator of unmanned aerial vehicles in Latin America. In particular, its division UAV Peru has been operating five various unmanned aircraft systems developed by ZALA Aero since 2017.