Venezuela and Russia can cooperate with African nations in energy sphere — Minister

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas can cooperate in developing the energy partnership with African nations, Foreign Minister of Venezuela Felix Plasencia said on Tuesday at the meeting organized by the Valdai discussion club.

"I believe cooperation between Russia and Venezuela has vast potential because there are plenty of African nations with huge energy resources - these are oil and gas, the resources the Russian Federation has in excellent possession. It seems to me that our union in interaction with African countries can create a highly mutually beneficial venture for all participants. This is a very good idea," the Minister said.

Venezuela suffered much from the abuse by multinational corporations from the US that had taken all rights to produce resources, while "actually nothing was left for the Venezuelan people," Plasencia noted.

"We do not want African nations to be jeopardized by such an approach. We offer our legal support to them, so that they can build up their commercial and trade relations, their alliances, joint ventures for exploration and production on fields for use of their energy resources," he added.