Oil sector keeps room for recovering growth — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The oil industry keeps significant space for the recovering growth, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday at an online conference after the Board meeting.

"The oil industry is the large sector still having significant space for the recovering growth," Nabiullina said.

The situation on global market of energy resources has improved significantly, the banker said.

The Central Bank upgraded the Urals oil blend price forecast earlier today to $70 per barrel in 2021 and $65 per barrel in 2022. The regulator expects the Urals oil price to be at the level of $55 per barrel in 2023 and $50 per barrel in 2024.