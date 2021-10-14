G20 members approve roadmap preparation for low-carbon economy — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the Group of Twenty (G20) approved the roadmap on sustainable financing and transition to the low-carbon economy at their meeting, the Russian Finance Ministry said in its release after the meeting.

"Taking into account the pressing nature of environmental problems, ministers and governors also agreed to facilitate the transition to the green economy and approve the roadmap on sustainable financing. Its goal is to develop a package of efficient measures of the policy on transition to the low-carbon economy, coordination of work with international organizations and between different working agency of the Group of Twenty, and form the looking-forward priority action plan," the Ministry said.

Russia intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 at the latest, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. "However, this task must be accompanied by the analysis of macroeconomic risks influencing on growth, employment and distribution of incomes," Siluanov said, cited by the ministry’s press service.