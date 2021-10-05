Nord Stream 2 AG appeals against court decision on gas pipeline

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, filed an appeal against the decision of the German court on refusal to grant an exemption for the pipeline from the EU gas directive, the company’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Nord Stream 2, in line with the prescribed timeframe, appealed against the decision of the Supreme Regional Court of Dusseldorf of August 25, 2021, to the Supreme Federal Court of Germany," the company said.

The Court of Dusseldorf earlier dismissed the complaint of Nord Stream 2 AG and did not grant an exemption for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the revised EU gas directive.