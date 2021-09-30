Gas prices in Europe almost reach $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters

TASS, September 30. The gas price in Europe during the September 30 bidding again renewed its historical record and came close to $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange data.

The cost of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $1,187.45 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 99 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh). The overall rise in gas prices since the beginning of the day is more than 13%.

Earlier, this week the gas prices in Europe for the first time in history went over $1000 per 1,000 cubic meters, and currently it is over $1100.

Gazprom Board Chairman Alexei Miller said earlier that the lag in gas injection into European underground storage facilities and the growing demand for gas have led to record prices, the value of which may be exceeded in the near future.