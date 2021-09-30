{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kazakhstan to start developing new offshore oilfield — President

Kalamkas More field in the Caspian Sea was discovered in September 2002

NUR-SULTAN, September 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will initiate development of the Kalamkas More offshore oilfield in partnership with the Russian oil major Lukoil, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the plenary session of the 17th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia held online.

"We start developing the large Kalamkas More (Khazar) field. The strategic partner from the Russian side has been identified - this is Lukoil. The total project cost will be about $5 bln," the President said.

The timely implementation of Khvalynskoe and Imashevskoe, which are large joint projects with Russia, is important for augmenting the gas resource base of Kazakhstan, Tokayev said. "It is important to solve the commercial issues with Gazprom as soon as practicable, which will expedite the rollout of these projects," he added.

Kalamkas More is a large offshore field in the Caspian Sea, discovered in September 2002.

Russia to triple electricity supplies to China on October 1 — TV
On September 27, it was reported that 20 Chinese regions were limited in electricity supplies to a various extent due to the ongoing coal deficit
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to hold first face-to-face talks since onset of pandemic
The Kremlin's press service said that Putin and Erdogan were going to discuss trade, economic cooperation and developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as in the Caucasus
Read more
Russia brands European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations as undesirable
The reason for the decision is that "ENEMO’s activity poses a threat to the foundations of the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security''
Read more
Group-IB founder Sachkov arrested in Moscow on suspicion of high treason
The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled on September 28 to choose custody for a term until November 27 as a measure of restraint for Sachkov
Read more
Crewed spacecraft docked to ISS's module Nauka first time
The are Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA' Mark Vande Hei on board of the spacecraft
Read more
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,000 per 1,00 cubic meters first time in history
On Tuesday, the overall growth in gas prices has already exceeded 11%
Read more
Slim chances for COVID-19 to die out, says Russian expert
In order to eliminate the virus, a lot of factors must be taken into consideration, including the effectiveness of the vaccines regardless of the virus mutations
Read more
Press review: Energy crisis spreads and Russia-Hungary gas deal sparks Ukraine fury
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 29th
Read more
Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
Read more
Lavrov, Shoigu give up their Duma mandates — CEC draft resolution
On Monday, Vladimir Putin announced that the leaders of United Russia’s electoral list would head the special-purpose commissions in their party work
Read more
PM Orban says ‘Hungary decides on its own where to buy gas’
"When choosing the gas transportation route, we rely on the path that guarantees greater safety [of supplies] for us," Viktor Orban emphasized
Read more
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Read more
Narval combat ship module passes tests successfully — manufacturer
Initially, Narval was designed for the Russian Navy, but the unit also has export potential, with several countries being already interested in it
Read more
Russia completes flight trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile from surface ships — source
The next series of Tsirkon trials is to begin in November
Read more
Russia to act wisely if US slaps sanctions on 35 Russian citizens, says Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the US House of Representatives greenlighted an amendment to the defense budget bill that recommends the White House include 35 Russian citizens, including ministers, major businessmen and journalists, to the sanctions list
Read more
Baghdad intends to buy S-300s from Russia, says Iraqi lawmaker
According to Mohammad Rida al-Haider, the deal is now "on hold"
Read more
Scientists prove ‘feel-good’ hormone stimulates thyroid gland in Northern peoples
Such studies were conducted for the first time
Read more
Ukraine’s top military commander lifts all restrictions on return fire in Donbass — media
According to additional ceasefire control measures, any retaliatory fire in the event of an offensive is allowed only after a commander's direct order
Read more
Hungary's move to buy gas sidestepping Ukraine stems from friction with Kiev, says expert
According to the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, the development of the situation will lead to Ukraine being deprived of part of the gas transit after 2024 when the contract with Moscow ends
Read more
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Read more
Ilya Sachkov handed over classified cybersecurity data to foreign intelligence — source
According to the source, Sachkov could have been "employed" by intelligence agencies of several countries
Read more
Serbia to host Slavic Shield air defense drills in mid-October, says source
According to Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, in 2019, Russia and Serbia held 96 joint military exercises
Read more
New US hypersonic missile is not breakthrough weapon — experts
"The Soviet Union reached this stage back when it was creating 'product 4202', a hypersonic warhead," editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Viktor Murakhovsky noted
Read more
Russian PM orders to allocate $1.4 mln for Sputnik-V vaccine trials among adolescents
The subsidy will be allocated to the Gamaleya research center
Read more
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons Hungarian ambassador over Budapest's deal with Gazprom
Earlier, Hungary's Foreign Minister said the Ukrainian ambassador had been summoned to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry over Kiev's steps taken regarding the deal between Budapest and Gazprom
Read more
Moscow ready to discuss Ukraine's resumption of direct gas purchases if needed — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine signed a five-year contract on the supply and transit of gas in 2019
Read more
Kiev pledges response to Budapest’s natural gas supplies deal with Moscow — minister
Dmitry Kuleba said that the recently-signed contract on the Russian natural gas supplies to Hungary bypassing the territory of Ukraine was a major blow dealt on his country
Read more
Russia works on its own orbital station despite possible extension of ISS service — Putin
"According to the existing agreements, the ISS flight must stop in 2024, and, despite this deadline could be postponed, we must look beyond the horizon of this decade," the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Russia 6-7 years ahead of entire world in development of nuclear space energy — Putin
The president noted that this is a good achievement and it must be used by supporting breakthrough scientific research in cosmonautics
Read more
Russian Pantsir-S downs drone launched from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy commander Counter-Admiral Vadim Kulit, there were no casualties or material damage in the incident
Read more
Russia, China to present lunar station declaration at congress in Dubai late Oct
The document will "outline common approaches to implementing the ILRS, such as patterns for participation by all partners concerned and the fundamental cooperation principles for the parties to the project to abide by"
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry says will seek retaliatory measures against YouTube, German media
The ministry described the move as an "act of unprecedented informational aggression" by the YouTube video hosting platform
Read more
Russia, Vietnam, confirm determination to enhance strategic partnership — Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that high on the list of Russia's and Vietnam's priorities was the implementation of large-scale initiatives in the field of industrial production, infrastructures and transport
Read more
Russian fighters escort strategic US bomber over Pacific Ocean
There were no violations of Russia's state border or dangerous proximity of planes in the air, the National Defense Command Center said
Read more
Erdogan believes purchase of Russia's S-400 systems worth tensions with US
According to Turkish President, had the US sold Turkey Patriot missile defense systems, Ankara "would not have had to buy S-400s"
Read more
Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi lasted about three hours
The two leaders discussed the agenda in the economic sector and in international relations
Read more
North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile — paper
The tests were held at a testing range in the north of the country
Read more
Russia considers North Korea’s new hypersonic missile launches provocation — diplomat
"We will not support North Korea’s moot attempts to use certain test launches for further escalation," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Rescue drone taking off from water developed in Russia
A drone is fully equipped with a sealed screw-motor group to work in the Arctic as well as in countries of Africa and the Middle East
Read more
Strategy for de-occupation of Crimea only diverts Ukrainians from urgent issues — official
According to the head of Crimea, Ukraine's "desperate attempts to return Crimea demonstrate its inability to perceive reality
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet escorts US Air Force recon plane over Black Sea — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the sortie of the Russian jet was carried out in strict compliance with international air law
Read more
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
Kosovo tensions going ‘from bad to worse’, warns Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow was concerned over the increasing tensions in Kosovo, provoked by the irresponsible actions of Kosovo’s Albanian authorities
Read more
Beijing says AUKUS creation abused loophole in international law
The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that the aim of the states involved in the establishment of new security partnership was to openly proliferate nuclear weapons
Read more
Kiev afraid of complete halt of gas transit to Hungary — gas system operator
Earlier, it was reported that Hungary had signed a new long-term gas supply contract bypassing Ukraine with Russian gas holding Gazprom
Read more
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
Read more
Hungary summons Ukrainian envoy over Kiev's position on Budapest's deal with Gazprom
Hungarian top diplomat Peter Szijjarto pointed out that Budapest viewed Kiev's actions as "a violation of Hungary's sovereignty and national security interests
Read more
Certain intent behind refusal to approve Russian Sputnik V vaccine, says lawmaker
Andrei Klimov recalled the scandal when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe practically banned the Russian delegation’s members who were inoculated with Sputnik V from attending the autumn session, perceiving them as "not the right candidates"
Read more
Ahmad Massoud vows to continue resistance against Taliban rule
Massoud stressed that if his National Resistance Front gave up on resistance, Afghanistan would turn into a safe haven for international terrorists
Read more
‘Smart’ cargo parachute tests completed in Russia
The transport system consists of a landing platform, a parachute with a controllable wing-type dome, as well as equipment for automatic flight and guidance
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more