Yandex search engine to be pre-installed on gadgets in Russia from 2022

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree defining the Yandex search engine as the app for pre-installation by default on gadgets sold in Russia since January 1, 2022. The document was posted on Monday on the official web portal of legal information.

Furthermore, Yandex.Browser and Kaspersky Internet Security complemented the list of programs compulsory for installation on stationary and portable computers and system units with the operation system since January 1 of the next year.

In August 2021, the Russian Cabinet approved the list of Russian programs for pre-installation on smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia since January 1, 2022.