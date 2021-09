TASHKENT, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide assistance in Uzbekistan’s WTO (World Trade Organization) entry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told a conference on Monday.

"We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in Uzbekistan’s WTO entry, including regarding efforts to prevent the impairment of the republic’s economic interests," he said.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced earlier plans to ramp up the country’s WTO entry.