Russia, Hungary to reach gas, nuclear energy agreements — Lavrov

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Budapest will be able to achieve mutually beneficial agreements in the sphere of Russian gas supplies and construction of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference after talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"As regards the Paks 2 nuclear power plant, concerning our cooperation in the gas supplies sphere: negotiations are in progress between relevant companies, projects are underway, and I can assure you agreements will be reached recognizing the mutual interest. I do not see even any grounds here for any issues to arise," Lavrov said.

The parties also managed to find an understanding on the gas issue because Moscow supports the strengthening of Europe’s energy security, the Minister said. "The same pertains to the Nord Stream 2. The whole task to be solved with the help of the TurkStream and with the help of the Nord Stream is to increase the energy security of our common region, Europe in the first instance and the European Union. Those governed by these underlying interests certainly understand attempts to play political games around these purely economic projects," Lavrov added.

"We are against building any artificial barriers on the path of mutually beneficial interaction between the business of Russia and the European Union," the Minister said.