Sollers Ford will suspend car production for two weeks from August 16

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Sollers Ford automobile plant in Yelabuga will suspend production for two weeks due to a planned corporate vacation from August 16 to 27, a spokesman with Sollers Auto told TASS.

"The annual corporate vacation at the Sollers Ford plant in Yelabuga this year is planned from August 16 to 27. During this period, scheduled maintenance, repair and debugging of equipment will be carried out at the production site," the company said.

Sollers Auto noted that a shortage of Ford Transit cars is not expected. The production of cars of this model at the plant will be resumed on August 31.

About companies

Sollers Ford is a renewed joint venture of Russia’s Sollers and Ford Motor Company. It producers Ford Transit vehicles at the plant in Alabuga, Tatarstan. Sollers is the managing shareholder with the 51% stake in the charter capital.

Sollers Auto Group is a Russian automobile company working in partnership with the leaders of the world auto industry - Ford, Mazda and Isuzu. The total production capacity of the group is more than 300,000 vehicles per year. Sollers owns production sites that produce Russian sport utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles UAZ (Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant), as well as gasoline engines ZMZ (Zavolzhsky Motor Plant).