Average consumer loan volume reaches record $4,094 in June

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The average volume of consumer loan in June 2021 updated the April record and reached 303,300 rubles ($4,094), according to the press service of the National Bureau of Credit Histories.

"In June 2021, the average volume of issued consumer loans (loans for the purchase of consumer goods) amounted to a record 303,300 rubles, an increase of 7.2% compared to May (283,000 rubles). At the same time, compared with in the same period of 2020, the average consumer credit bill grew by 41.8% (in June 2020 - 214,000 rubles)," the press release said.

In June, the largest average volume of consumer loans issued in the regions of Russia was noted in Moscow - 580,200 rubles ($7,832), Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous region - 533,300 rubles ($7,199), Moscow region - 465,500 rubles ($6,284), St. Petersburg - 458,200 rubles ($6,185), and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous region - 446,000 rubles ($6,021).

Experts noted that the growth of the average consumer loan was noted in almost all regions of the country.