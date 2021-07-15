Air France not stopping flights to Russia — spokesperson

PARIS, July 15. /TASS/. Air France did not stop flying to Russia and does not plan changes in its flight schedule, a spokesperson of the airline’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"No changes," the spokesperson said. "We did not halt flights to Russia," he noted.

Air France "will make two flights to Moscow daily until the year-end and six flights per week to St. Petersburg," the spokesperson noted. "Flights can be scheduled or chartered, by agreement with the Russian side," he added.

Russia resumes the scheduled air service with France from July 24, the Russian coronavirus response center informed earlier. Flights will be made from Moscow to Paris and Nice and from St. Petersburg to Paris and Nice. Russia has restored the air service with 48 states for the time being.