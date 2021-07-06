Russia welcomes creation of free trade zone between EAEU, Indonesia, says Lavrov

JAKARTA, July 6. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the restart of the talks between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia on the free trade zone creation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after the talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Tuesday.

"We have confirmed the intention to further diversify trade, particularly through expansion of our cooperation on high-tech products. We noted energy, oil and gas, transport infrastructure, civil aviation, machine building, computer and telecommunications technologies, and halal industry as very promising. We welcome [the idea to] convene the 13th meeting of the Russian-Indonesian joint commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation as soon as possible. We definitely support the talks on the free trade zone creation that are being launched between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union," the minister said.