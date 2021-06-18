Japanese creative agency dentsu mcgarrybowen to help Hainan attract more investment

HAIKOU, June 18. /TASS/. Japanese creative agency dentsu mcgarrybowen has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hainan's International Economic Development office, according to the "Hainan Daily".

The said document stipulates cooperation in the widest range of areas. These include attracting investments from Japanese companies to Hainan, as well as using the opportunities of the preferential policy of the free trade port for boosting further cooperation.

Dentsu mcgarrybowen represents the parent company, Dentsu Group, in China. In China, it is engaged in, among other things, brand promotion and trade marketing, supporting companies in business development.

In the future, the newspaper writes, dentsu mcgarrybowen, together with Hainan's office for International Economic Development, will work to promote various brands, develop design, and create conditions for Japanese investors to work on Hainan as part of the free trade port project.