Nornickel launches Exchange Traded Commodities for nickel, copper on LSE

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Global Palladium Fund founded by Nornickel has launched Exchange Traded Commodities (ETC) for nickel and copper on London Stock Exchange (LSE), which will give markets unique access to low-cost base metals investment opportunities, the company reported on Thursday.

"The ETCs are attractively priced with the annual total expense ratios (TERs) of 0.85% for the copper ETC and 0.75% for the nickel ETC, making them the most cost-effective way for European-based investors to achieve exposure to the metals through an exchange-traded product as they seek to take advantage of the energy transition trend," Nornickel said.

The new nickel and copper ETCs will track the respective LME cash prices. The metal backing GPF ETCs is stored in secure warehouses in Rotterdam.

Nornickel’s fund launched four more ETCs for gold, silver, platinum and palladium at the beginning of the year.