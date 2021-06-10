Nord Stream 2 first line startup to begin on June 11 — operator

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The offshore segment of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is technically completed, and the startup for gas-in will start on June 11, Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline operator, said on Thursday.

"The pipelay was completed on June 4. The tie-in was implemented today — offshore sections of the gas pipeline laid from Russian and German side were connected in between. The startup to fill the gas pipeline will gas will start from tomorrow," the company said.

The pipelay continues for the offshore segment of the gas pipeline’s second string. All the activities are implemented in line with all the required permits, the project operator added.