Russia’s foreign trade surplus down 8.4% YOY in 4m 2021 — Customs Service

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The surplus of Russia's foreign trade in January-April 2021 amounted to $41.2 bln, which is 8.4% (or $3.8 bln) down in comparison with the like period of 2020, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

In the reporting period, exports of goods gained 11.3% year-on-year to $129.5 bln. Imports soared by 23.7% to $88.3 bln.

This brings the Russia’s foreign trade turnover to $217.8 bln in the reporting period of the year, showing an increase of 16%.

Fuel and energy goods traditionally constitute the backbone of Russian exports and accounted for 52.1% of the Russian exports in January-April 2021 (58.1% in four months of 2020). Equipment and machinery accounted for 49.6% in the structure of goods import in the reporting period (45.7% a year earlier).

The country structure of the Russian foreign trade comprised the European Union with the share of 35.4% of the Russian trade turnover in January-April 2021 (36.5% in the like period of the last year), APEC countries — 34.1% (33.6% earlier), CIS countries with 12.5% (12% earlier), and EAEU countries — 9.3% (8.2%).

Key trading partners of Russia among non-CIS countries in January-April of this year are China with the turnover of $39.2 bln (up 22.3% year-on-year), Germany — $16.4 bln (+22.8%), the Netherlands — $12.4 bln (+11.7%), the United States — $10.2 bln (+15.7%), Turkey — $9.1 bln (+22.5%), the Republic of Korea — $9.1 bln (+33.7%), Italy — $7.7 bln (+14.5%), the United Kingdom — $7.2 bln (+11.8%), Poland — $5.6 bln (+17.5%), and France — $5.5 bln (+21.5%).