Russia-China trade in Jan.-May up by 23.6% hitting $50.65 billion — Chinese customs

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. The year-on-year trade turnover between Russia and China has increased in January-May, 2021 period by 23.6% and amounted to $50.65 billion, the Customs Authorities of China said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Chinese customs officials, Russia’s exports climbed by 35.3% in January-May reaching $22.92 billion, while the country’s imports of goods and services increased by 15.4% in the opening five months of the year amounting to $27.73 billion.

The trade between Russia and China in May amounted to $10.449 billion.

Last week on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia-China trade may reach an annual figure of $200 billion by the year of 2024.