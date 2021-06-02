Over 320 deals to be signed at SPIEF-2021, Roscongress CEO says

MOSCOW, June 2. / TASS /. More than 320 agreements are likely to be signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, CEO of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"To date, over 320 agreements are being prepared for signing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. These agreements will be concluded between federal authorities and regions, between regions and companies on various kinds of investment as well as contracts on business development between companies," Stuglev said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. This year SPIEF’s motto will be "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". The event will also include forums for the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Healthy Life, Drug Safety as well as SPIEF Junior, Inner courtyard Penal discussion. SPIEF-2021 is held in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed.

TASS is the official photo hosting agency and information partner of the event.