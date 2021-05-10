Putin plans to attend SPIEF plenary session in person - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in person, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"It is planned in person," he said answering a corresponding question.

Earlier on Monday, Putin said that he had developed a good level of antibodies after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.

"Now specialists are talking about the coefficient of positivity, and I happened to have 15. The doctors said that it is a good result," the president told reporters in Sochi.