Cabinet to discuss gasoline export restrictions after May holidays - Energy Minister

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian government will discuss a draft Cabinet resolution providing for restrictions of petroleum products export in exceptional cases to prevent the fuel price rally after May holidays, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told reporters.

"Documents are with the government and will be reviewed after holidays. This measure is anticipated for introduction only in case of urgent need," the Minister said.

The draft resolution on the gasoline export ban can be promptly submitted to the government if the market situation so requires, the Russian Energy Ministry said on April 30. The Ministry published earlier a draft government resolution providing a three-month restriction of fuel export from Russia. The temporary export ban may cover all motor gasoline blends and light distillates.