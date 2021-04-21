Putin says government’s chief goal is to ensure growth of people's real income

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The main goal of the government is to ensure the growth of real incomes of the Russian population, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"The most important thing right now is, of course, ensuring the growth of real incomes of the public. Restoring it and guaranteeing its further growth, and achieving tangible changes in the fight against poverty," Putin said.

According to the Russian State Statistics Service, the number of Russians with incomes below the subsistence level decreased in Q4 2020 to 13.5 mln, thereby consisting of 9.2% of the total population. In total, according to the preliminary results of 2020, there are 17.8 mln people living in poverty in Russia (12.1%).