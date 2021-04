MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin will timely inform about the participation format of heads of foreign states in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will communicate this to you in due time," the Kremlin’s spokesman said, responding to a question whether foreign leaders are invited to attend SPIEF in person or by videoconferencing.

SPIEF will be held this year from June 2 to 5.