Putin tasks tax service with monitoring investment activity of largest Russian companies

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the Federal Tax Service with monitoring investment activity of the country’s largest companies on a quarterly basis, following the meeting on policies encouraging investment activity, according to the statement released on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"The Federal Tax Service [should] monitor investment activity of largest domestic groups of companies considering such indicators of their activities as the amount of profit, dividends, debt, the amount of funds allocated for investment, infrastructure, social and environmental projects, as well as considering tax incentives provided to those groups of companies," the statement said.

The Federal Tax Service is to report to President on that issue by September 15, 2021, and in the future - to provide reports on a quarterly basis, according to the document.