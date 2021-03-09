Sputnik V to be produced in Italy even without EMA authorization — commerce chamber head

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be produced in Italy even if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) declines to authorize the jab for use in the EU, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told TASS Tuesday when asked if the jab could be produced without the EMA certification.

"Yes, of course. It’s important to understand that the production process has nothing to do with vaccine sales, they are two different things. I think that if it is not authorized [in the EU] there are many other places where this vaccine is desperately needed," he underlined.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced cooperation between Russia's sovereign wealth fund and Adienne Pharma & Biotech to produce Sputnik V in Italy. On March 8, the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce revealed that the relevant agreement was signed.

On Tuesday, la Repubblica reported that Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production would be launched in July at a Swiss-based Adienne Pharma & Biotech plant in Caponago, Lombardy (northern Italy).