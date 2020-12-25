New state program for Arctic zone development submitted to government, says Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The state program for development of the Arctic zone has been submitted to the Russian government, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said at a meeting of the State commission on Arctic development issues, adding that its financing through 2024 will amount to 19.5 bln rubles ($264.5 mln).

"The new state program for development of the Arctic zone has been submitted to the government. Its financing through 2024 will amount to 19.5 bln rubles. First of all, the funds will be allocated for supporting implementation of investment projects, due to which 30,000 new jobs will appear in the Arctic in coming four years," he said.

The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic released in September a draft of new state program for social and economic development of Russia’s Arctic zone for 2021-2024 that envisions budget financing exceeding 22.6 bln rubles ($306.7 mln). The actions suggested by the program are expected to attract 490 bln rubles ($6.65 bln) worth of extrabudgetary investments to the macroregion by 2025. The anticipated number of residents of the Arctic zone during the state program’s implementation is 250, whereas the number of created jobs is 28,500.