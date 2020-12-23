Russian government plans to sign at least 1,000 investment protection agreements

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 23. /TASS/. The national government plans to conclude at least 1,000 investment protection and promotion agreements with the business by 2024, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov says on Wednesday.

"Over 23,000 new jobs will be created at the expense of investments. It is planned in total to make at least 1,000 agreements amounting to 14 trillion rubles ($1.1 trillion by 2024," Belousov said.

A system for support of investments by medium businesses at the regional level also undergoes deployment at present, the official said.

"According to the schedule, this system will be launched in pilot regions of the country on September 30 of the next year at the latest," Belousov added.