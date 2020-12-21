Russia, Iran working on broad range of trade and economic issues

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are currently working on a wide range of trade and economic cooperation issues, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said on Monday after the meeting with Oil Minister of Iran Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

"A broad range of trade and economic cooperation matters is also successfully explored between our countries. Although this year has become a tough challenge for the whole global community, economic relations between Russia and Iran do not lose prior dynamics but become more active and meaningful instead," Novak noted.

Novak discussed key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the oil sphere with Zanganeh. Russian-Iranian relations in the energy sphere are developing successfully at present, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister added.