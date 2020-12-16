Russia, Singapore eye resumption of bilateral flights

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia and Singapore held talks on resumption of flights between the two countries, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement after the meeting of First Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Neradko, the agency’s head, with Singapore’s Ambassador in Moscow Sadasivan Premjith.
Neradko and Premjith informed each other about the measures taken by their countries to gradually lift the anti-epidemiological restrictions in order to resume commercial flights and agreed that the talks on step-by-step resumption of bilateral flights with regard to the epidemiological situation would be continued.
Russia suspended all international passenger flights in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the carriers were operating repatriation flights to evacuate Russian nationals stranded abroad and to transport foreigners to their homeland. Russia canceled repatriation flights in September. Currently, the air carriers can haul cargoes and transport passengers abroad. The passengers of those flights are subject to quarantine restrictions depending on their destination.
In the summer, Russia partially resumed flights to a range of states. Among them are Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Tanzania, Serbia, Japan, the Maldives, and Cuba. Apart from them, air travel was formally resumed to Ethiopia and the Seychelles.