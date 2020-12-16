Russia, Singapore eye resumption of bilateral flights

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia and Singapore held talks on resumption of flights between the two countries, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement after the meeting of First Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Neradko, the agency’s head, with Singapore’s Ambassador in Moscow Sadasivan Premjith.

Neradko and Premjith informed each other about the measures taken by their countries to gradually lift the anti-epidemiological restrictions in order to resume commercial flights and agreed that the talks on step-by-step resumption of bilateral flights with regard to the epidemiological situation would be continued.