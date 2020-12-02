Russia may start production of COVID-19 vaccines in post-security bloc’s countries

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the issue of supplying Russian coronavirus vaccines to the member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and their joint production is being explored.

"The issues of supplying Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to the CSTO states and its possible joint production in your countries are being explored," he said at the organization’s summit on Wednesday. "This also applies to our two other vaccines."

Putin noted that the CSTO countries "had to address pressing healthcare, social and economic issues on a priority basis" due to the coronavirus spread.

He stressed that the post-Soviet security bloc’s member-states were closely cooperating in the fight against the infection, providing assistance and support to each other. Putin explained that Russia supplied medical equipment, test systems and means of individual protection to its allies within the organization. "Groups of Russian specialists - medical professionals and epidemiologists - worked in CSTO participating states," he said.