Almost one third of Russians plans to change job next year, says survey

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Almost one third of Russian citizens (29%) set the target of finding a new job in 2021, whereas roughly half of the population plan to boost incomes, according to a survey conducted by Otkritie Bank (obtained by TASS).

"Personal plans of Russians for 2021 have been adjusted due to the pandemic. As many as 45% of citizens want to boost personal incomes next year, 37% - to boost savings, whereas 29% - to find a new job," the survey said.

Otkritie Bank conducted the survey from November 20 to 23 using a representative sample among 1,000 Russians aged from 18 to 65 in cities with population over 100,000 people.