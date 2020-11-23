Russian watchdog opens administrative case against Google

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media has opened administrative proceedings against the US-based Google LLC, the regulator’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"The company is charged with the failure to comply with the requirement of Russian laws concerning non-removal of information banned in Russia from search results," the press service said. "Google does not remove up to 30% of dangerous content from search results," it added.

Administrative proceedings were opened in respect of repeated commitment of an administrative violation in terms of failure of the search engine operator to perform its responsibilities, the watchdog said.

Presence of data on Internet resources access to which is limited in the Russian Federation was found in Google’s search results, the press service said. The company did not present objections to the statement prepared by the regulator regarding the failure to remove Internet resources with prohibited content from search results.