Hainan to host International Tourism & Food Expo in November

HAIKOU, November 12. /TASS/. The sixth Hainan International Tourism Food Expo will be held from November 19 to 22 in Haikou, stated the official website of the event.

The exhibition will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition & Congress Center. Its area will reach over 35,000 square meters, the event will feature over 1,500 stands.

This year's exhibitors include manufacturers of food products, alcoholic beverages, representatives of the tourism and entertainment industry, as well as related industries. According to the organizers, both big, established brands and start-up companies will be represented at this year's exhibition.

On the sidelines of the expo, a number of thematic events will take place, including an exhibition of public catering, an international exhibition of franchising, a forum for the development of tourism and food, etc.

The Hainan International Tourism & Food Expo will be held as part of the 21st Tourism Island International Carnival, which opens on Hainan on November 20 and will focus on diversifying and developing new recreational activities. The holiday is organized by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the government of Hainan and will last until the end of 2020. Within a month and a half, the island will host the World Entertainment Tourism Fair, the International Gastronomy Fair, entertainment events, and a series of sports competitions.