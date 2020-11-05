Nornickel invests $51 million in new port cranes in Dudinka in northern Russia

KRASNOYARSK, November 5. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will invest 4 billion rubles ($51 million) by the end of 2021 in new mobile port cranes in Dudinka (the Krasnoyarsk Region), the company’s press service quoted Director of Nornickel’s Polar Transport Division Alexei Novakov as saying.

"Under this program, we plan to buy ten new mobile cranes by the end of 2021," the press service quoted him as saying. "Six of them have already arrived at the Polar Transport Division, of which two have been put into operation, another two have been assembled and are awaiting necessary permissions and the remaining two are to be assembled. Nornickel will invest about 4 billion rubles in new mobile port cranes."

According to the press service, one more port crane will be delivered to Dudinka within November.

The new Liebherr LHM 420 cranes, made in Austria, will replace LHM 250 cranes, which were in service in the port for 10-15 years. With the new cranes, the Dudinka sea port will turn into one of Russia’s ports with the most up-to-date infrastructure. The use of new cranes will improve the port’s time efficiency.

The Dudinka sea port is Russia’s northernmost international sea port and the biggest port in Siberia. It is managed by Nornickel’s Polar Transport Division as a sea and river port. It offers year-round communication with Arkhangelsk and Murmansk, and during summer navigation periods - river communication with Krasnoyarsk and Dikson. The port is connected with Norilsk by rail and motor roads.