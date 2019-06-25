Port Dikson in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region to be opened for foreign vessels

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Port Dikson in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region will be opened for foreign vessels, according to a statement published on the government’s website on Tuesday. A respective decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The decisions made are aimed at increasing the freight traffic via the Northern Sea Route, grant the port Dikson the international status, create new transshipment capacities," the statement said.

According to Russian President’s May decree may and a respective order of the government, annual freight traffic thereon is to grow tenfold to 80 mln tonnes by 2024.