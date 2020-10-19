Russian investment climate needs further improvement, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The investment climate improvement activities in Russia are largely associated with the major business but it can also cover small and medium enterprises over time, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, commenting on the research prepared by Ernst & Young (EY) on problems foreign companies face in Russia.

This is an important expert opinion and will be taken into account and has already been considered when continuing the work on improvement of conditions for investments in the country, Peskov said. The investment development topic has already been discussed on October 14 at the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with the government and specific decisions for keeping fiscal and other conditions intact when implementing major projects were discussed in particular, he noted.

"This largely applies to the major business so far. Let’s hope such steps over time will help to improve the investment climate also for medium, and even probably for small business. Steps have been made in this area and the need to improve the situation in this sphere is absolutely obvious," Peskov noted.