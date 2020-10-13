Russia’s budget deficit reaches $23.06 bln in in January-September

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The deficit of the Russian federal budget in January - September, according to preliminary estimates, increased to 1.778 trillion rubles ($23.06 bln), the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. Russia’s budget deficit in January - August 2020 amounted to 1.69 trillion rubles ($21.92 bln).

Social commitments should be priority of budget for 2021-2023, says President Putin

Budget revenues for 9 months amounted to 13.216 trillion rubles ($171.43 bln), or 64.2% of the total volume of federal budget revenues approved by the Federal Law "On the Federal Budget for 2020 and for the planning period of 2021 and 2022".

Budget expenditures for January - September amounted to 14.994 trillion rubles ($194.49 bln), or 76.2% of the total volume of federal budget expenditures approved by the Federal Law.

Most of the revenues came from the Federal Tax Service - 7.86 trillion rubles ($102.02 bln) or 59.7% of the forecasted indicators of federal budget revenues for 2020. The Federal Customs Service directed 3.22 trillion rubles ($41.8 bln) 58.7% of the forecast for the year. Transfers from other federal bodies amounted to 2.14 trillion rubles ($27.78 bln) or 109.8% of the annual forecast.