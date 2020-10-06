Social commitments should be priority of budget for 2021-2023, says President Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 6. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on parliamentarians to work out in detail the key parameters of the federal budget for a three-year period, paying special attention to the implementation of social obligations and the implementation of national goals, said he at a meeting with Duma fraction leaders via video conference.

President Putin called these areas "a priority."

"I ask you, together with the government, the Federation Council, the expert community, to work out in detail all the key parameters included in the budget. The priorities here are financing social obligations to citizens and, of course, tasks related to the country's movement forward, with the achievement of strategic goals of national development planned for the next decade, until 2030," President Putin said.

He recalled that in his Federal Assembly address, he proposed to significantly expand the demographic program, strengthen the mechanisms of social protection, especially for families with children. According to him, then specific tasks were set for the development of education, as well as health care, including its primary level.

"In addition, in the spring and summer, with your participation, dear colleagues, we have adopted a number of new decisions to further support our citizens, employment, key industries, small and medium-sized businesses," President Putin noted. "Some of these measures are not temporary, not even anti-crisis, but long-term, and should be fully reflected in the new three-year budget. ".