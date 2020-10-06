Interests of producers in aviation more important than interests of carriers, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Interests of aircraft producers are more important than interests of air carriers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"If we do not procure domestic aircraft, then nobody will buy it, this is an absolutely obvious thing," the head of state said. "This is exactly the way I am holding discussions with departments, ministries," Putin said.

"By and large, interests of the producer, in my opinion, should be in the foreground," the President said, noting the importance of increasing series production of civil aircraft.

Development of the civil aviation in the country was largely built on the military aviation basis in the past, Putin noted. This model was inefficient, he noted. The defense aviation in Russia at present "is developing at such pace that other countries can envy," the President said. "At the same time, the nondefense segment, especially airplanes for small and regional aviation - requires the increase in efforts," the head of state added.