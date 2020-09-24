Bolivia gets permission to export beef to Russia

BUENOS AIRES, September 24. /TASS/. Bolivia has been granted a permission to export beef to Russia and some other ex-Soviet countries, the country’s interim president Jeanine Ane said on Wednesday.

"We would like to announce that we received a permission to export meat to Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The news came today, on September 23," she told the Unitel TV channel.

Bolivia exported about 3,500 tonnes of beef last year. Its main export markets are Peru, Ecuador and China.