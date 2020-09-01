Russia in talks to produce anticoronaviral drugs in Latin America

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Fight with the pandemic has widened the sphere of Russia’s interaction with Latin American countries. Currently the talks are in progress to develop a joint production of Russian drugs and vaccines against the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday addressing the students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"The sphere of application of our joint effort with Latin American countries is rather varied. It includes high technologies, and military and technical cooperation, and, of course, the war on organized crime, including the training of police officers in the regional centers that were specifically created in Peru and Nicaragua, and lately the cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection was added," he noted.

"We supplied test systems to many countries in the region and now we are discussing with a whole number of them the deliveries of Russian drugs and vaccines as well as the joint production of preparations of the Russian origin and the Russian vaccine using the industrial capacities of these countries," the foreign minister added.

The top diplomat noted that in the "development of the relations with Latin American countries, as with other states, Russia is guided by pragmatic approaches and the necessity to seek common interests." "Latin America is absolutely one of the pillars of the multipolar world that is objectively being formed right now, and this pillar will make the future polycentric world order much more stable," the foreign minister stressed.