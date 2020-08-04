Russia’s top brass taking measures to avoid air incidents due to human factor

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry is concerned over the human factor as one of the causes of air incidents and is taking special measures, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"We are somewhat concerned over the so-called human factor, which is one of the causes of air incidents. That is why, today we pay great attention to improving the training of qualified personnel and enhancing control of organizing flights in order to prevent incidents," the defense chief said.

The ministry’s conference call will today discuss proposals for improving the safety of flights, he said.