In addition, banks transferred almost 150 bln rubles of debt as part of the "credit holidays" to organizations and individuals.

"To date, banks have approved more than 23,000 loans worth 58 billion rubles ($817 mln). That means we have supported 800,000 jobs in the affected sectors," Reshetnikov said.

MOSCOW, May 27. / TASS /. Russian banks approved 23,000 interest-free loans to support employment totaling 58 bln rubles ($817 mln), said the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov during his speech at the State Duma on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Tax Service, to date, more than 600,000 grants have been given to businesses in the amount of almost 32 bln rubles, which has allowed to support 2.6 mln jobs, said Reshetnikov.

In addition, a delay has been granted to small and medium-sized enterprises in submitting rent payments for 34,000 locations of state and municipal property, the minister added.

"Despite the fact that most landlords behave responsibly, help out businesses, agree on a reduction in rent payments, on deferrals, there is a large part of landlords who are trying to squeeze all the juice out of the business,"he said. According to him, the possibility of terminating lease agreements without paying fines will significantly strengthen the position of small and medium-sized businesses.

The total amount of taxes and insurance contributions transferred was about 90 bln rubles, in the future, a one-year deferral will be granted for this amount.

Companies from affected sectors that do not fall into the SME category can apply for tax deferrals in a declarative manner, the minister said. "We expect that from May to August another 50,000 enterprises will be able to take advantage of this delay," Reshetnikov said.