Russia’s sovereign wealth fund will total nearly $95 bln by late 2020

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund will amount to nearly 7 trillion rubles ($94.6 bln) by the end of 2020 with all planned spending and these reserves will be enough until 2024 under the current oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday.

"Given all expenses of this year, by the end of the year we expect some 7 trillion rubles in the National Wealth Fund. If we look at the oil prices today, this resource will be enough for us until 2024," Siluanov told "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program.