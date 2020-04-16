Putin orders cabinet to approve nuclear energy technologies program

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the national government to ensure development and approval of the comprehensive program on development of technique, technologies and research in the sphere of nuclear power use in Russia by 2024. The decree of the head of state to that effect was posted on the official web portal of legal information on Thursday.

"Russian regulatory legal act governing the procedure for implementation of national (federal) projects (programs), including in terms of financial support" should apply to this program, the decree says.

The government is instructed to ensure identification of tasks during development of this program, whose solution by 2024 is required to form elements of a safe and efficient energy system based on advanced nuclear, thermonuclear, plasma and other technologies, and to roll out advanced technologies in high-tech economic sectors and develop products competitive on domestic and international markets.

The state-run corporation Rosatom is determined as the customer and the coordinator of the program.