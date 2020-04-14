Flight carrying US citizens departs from Moscow to New York

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight carrying US citizens is on its way from Moscow to New York, Spokesperson for the US Embassy in Russia Rebecca Ross said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Aeroflot's commercial flight SU102 is on its way to New York. Information about this flight was shared with the US Embassy this morning," the tweet reads.

"We've seen press reports of possible Aeroflot commercial flights to London and Amsterdam, in addition to New York. We'll update the US citizen community as more info is available," the embassy spokesperson added.