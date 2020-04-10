Mexico ready to cut oil production by 100,000 barrels for next two months — minister

MEXICO, April 10. /TASS/. Mexico has proposed to reduce its oil production by 100,000 barrels per day for the next two months as part of the OPEC+ deal, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said in a Twitter post on Friday.

"During the OPEC secretariat talks, Mexico offered to reduce production by 100,000 barrels per day in order to stabilize the oil price," she said. "From the 1.781 million barrels per day, which we reported in March 2020, we will reduce to 1.681 million."

Early on Friday, during the web conference of OPEC+ ministers, Nahle disagreed with the proposed cuts and left the talks.